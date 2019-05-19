Civic Democratic Party leader condemns party member’s call for Zeman’s elimination

Civic Democratic Party leader Petr Fiala has condemned as “absolutely unacceptable” a vicious verbal attack against President Zeman and a call for his elimination by a regional member of the party.

The attack on Facebook was made in reaction to the president‘s support for a law taxing church restitutions.

Fiala said he expected the regional party branch to distance itself from the statement and take steps to ensure there was no repetition of the incident.

The president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said the Office of the President has contacted the police about the matter.