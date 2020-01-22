Broadcast Archive

City of Prague seeks partnership with Munich and Dresden

Ruth Fraňková
22-01-2020
The City of Prague wants to approve a partnership agreement with Vienna, and considers establishing a similar agreement with Dresden and Munich, Mayor Zdeněk Hřib told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Prague signed a sister city contract with the Taiwanese capital Taipei. The Czech capital previously had a sister agreement with Beijing, but a dispute over a clause regarding the One China policy led to it being terminated by the Czech capital last October.

Mr Hřib has also signed a so-called Free Cities Pact with the mayors of Bratislava, Budapest and Warsaw aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting joint projects.

 
 
