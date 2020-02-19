City of Prague Museum could build special building for archaeology exhibits

The City of Prague Museum is hoping to build a new building dedicated to archaeology exhibitions in Prague 8’s Těšnov, museum director Zuzana Strnadová told the Tyden.cz website.

She said the institution is also having problems finding space for its modern history exhibitions and is hoping to secure the City Hall owned Desfours Palace located near Prague’s Masaryk Train Station sometime during this summer for the purpose.

The museum’s collection, which is largely made up of archaeological finds, currently numbers more than a million objects. However, the number could rise to 8 million due to the museum’s role as safe keeper of all archaeological finds in Prague, Ms Strnadová said. It is also why she believes that a museum specifically dedicated to archaeology would be useful and should go ahead even if the Desfours Palace spaces are secured.