City Hall to cease funding for Prague Writers’ Festival

The authorities in the Czech capital will no longer provide funding to the Prague Writers’ Festival, the news site Aktuálně.cz reported. The literary event, which should take place for the 30th time in 2020, was not included in a list of organisations set to receive grants from the City of Prague next year.

A commission looking at funding applications said that the Prague Writers’ Festival did not have resonance in the media or among the public commensurate to the amount it received. In the past the city’s authorities contributed millions to the festival every year but the figure fell to around CZK 1 million annually.