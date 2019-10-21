City Hall to cancel memorandum of understanding with electric scooter company

Councillors at Prague City Hall have decided to cancel the memorandum of understanding with Lime, the company which has been renting electric scooters across the capital since last autumn. According to City Hall the move is only a signal to Lime that it is not happy with the company’s approach towards fulfilling its commitments and not a ban on its Prague activities.
Lime bikes, which are often simply left in the middle of the pavement after being used, have been described by many locals as an inconvenience since their introduction and City Hall referred to the company’s inability to prevent parked scooters from interfering with pedestrians as one of the ways in which it has breached the memorandum.
