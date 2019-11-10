Cinematographer Smutný: I shot footage of Palach in hospital bed

The leading Czech cinematographer Vladimír Smutný says he is the person who shot the only known footage of Jan Palach in his hospital bed, shortly before his death. He made the comment in an interview for news site DVTV, saying he had never before revealed that he was the author of the film shot between Palach’s self-immolation in January 1969 and death several days later.
Mr. Smutný is a seven-time winner of the Czech Lion award and has worked on numerous well-known Czech films, including the recently released The Painted Bird by Václav Marhoul.
