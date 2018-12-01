Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Old Town Square

Thousands of people gathered on Prague’s Old Town Square on Saturday afternoon for the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony, marking the start of Advent and the opening of the city’s biggest Christmas market.
The ceremonial lighting of the 22-metre tall spruce felled in Rynoltice, north of Prague, was enhanced by music from popular Czech fairy-tales and the decorations on it were also inspired by children’s stories.
The Christmas market traditionally offers visitors close to 100 stalls and a rich cultural program.
