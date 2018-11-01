Christmas tree for Prague selected

This year’s Christmas tree for Prague will come from the village of Rynoltice near Liberec in the north of the Czech Republic. The 23-metre spruce was selected by experts from some thirty trees, suggested by the public.
The tree will be raised on Prague’s Old Town Square on December 1, marking the launch of the city’s Christmas markets.
