Christmas tree destined for Prague’s Old Town market felled in Liberec

A Norway spruce destined for the Christmas market in Prague’s Old Town was felled on Sunday and is slowing making its way by special transport from the Liberec region to the Czech capital.

The 55-year-old tree was chosen from dozens of contenders to be the centrepiece of the traditional yuletide market. When felled, the spruce stood 29 metres high and 5.5 metres wide, and weighed nearly nine tons.

People can follow the tree’s journey on the website sledujstromek.cz. The lighting ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 30, at 16:30.