Christmas in Czechia will not be white

December 24 is expected to be one of the warmest on record since monitoring began, according to the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach eight degrees Celsius and more which would place it among the ten warmest days at this time of year since regular meteorological measurements commenced at Prague's Klementinum observatory in 1752.

The warmest December 24th ever recorded was in 2012 when temperatures in Prague reached 12.7 degrees Celsius.