Christian Democrats will seek a repeal of new parental allowance bill at Constitutional Court

The Christian Democratic Party will seek to counter an increase in parental allowance, recently passed by the Chamber of Deputies, by an appeal to the Constitutional Court. Party Chairman Marek Výborný said that the new legislation is discriminatory because it does not concern all families with children up to the age of four. The appeal is currently being prepared and will be issued once President Miloš Zeman sings the bill and it comes into effect.

Parental leave is set to increase by CZK 80,000 in January. However, opponents say that the legislation will stop some 70,000 families, who have already used up their current allowance, from accessing the extra money.