Christian Democrats to elect new leader

The Christian Democrats are set to elect their new leader on Friday afternoon at a party conference in Brno. Three candidates are competing for the top post. The winner will replace, Pavel Bělobrádek, the longest serving leader since the Velvet Revolution.

Mr. Bělobrádek chose to step down after eight years in charge, saying that the party needs new dynamics and that he wishes to spend more time with his family. The Christian Democrats are currently in the opposition. In the last general elections they received 5.8 percent of the vote.