Christian Democrats suffer two major defeats in Senate elections

The Christian Democrats have suffered two major defeats in the Senate elections. The head of the party, Pavel Bělobrádek, lost against former police president Milan Červíček in the Náchod region.

Meanwhile, former culture minister Daniel Herman lost in the district of Havlíčkův Brod and Chrudim with the candidate of the Civid Democrats, Pavel Tecl. The only Christian Democrat candidate to secure a seat in the Senate is Jiří Čunek, current governor of the Zlín region, who was reelected to the upper chamber in the first round representing Vsetín.

At the Christian Democratic Party conference on Saturday, Pavel Bělobrádek announced that he would not defend his position as the party head, saying that the party would benefit from having a new leader.