Christian Democrats' Jurečka dismisses idea of centre-right electoral alliance

MP Marian Jurečka, who is standing for chairman of the opposition Christian Democrats, has poured cold water on the idea that an alliance of centre-right parties could jointly contest the next Czech general elections. Speaking in Monday’s edition of the newspaper Právo, he said he did not wish to give voters false hopes.

Mr. Jurečka said he had experience of a coalition with the Mayors and Independents and that while the goal was noble the alliance had run up against electoral and party financing legislation. Unless the law is changed, the idea of such a coalition is doomed, he said.