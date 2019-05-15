Christian Democrats call on PM to sack culture minister

The Christian Democratic Party has called on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to sack the current Minister of Culture Antonín Staňek of the Social Democrats. Staňek has come under severe criticism after firing the heads of Prague’s National Gallery and the Art Museum in Olomouc. On Tuesday, one of the National Gallery’s directors resigned in protest to what he said was the incompetence of the culture minister. Christian Democrats leader Marek Výborný also said his party has information suggesting that key individuals at the ministry are dissatisfied with Mr. Staňek’s management.

Mr. Babiš held a meeting with the culture minister last Monday and said afterwards that while the situation within the National Gallery following the sacking of its director was serious, the Ministry of Culture is the responsibility of the Social Democrats and he respects their decision.