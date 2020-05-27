Christian Democrat MP wants spreading of Nazi symbols be criminally prosecuted

The Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Party, Jan Bartošek, tweeted on Wednesday that he is planning to propose amendment to criminal law which would allow the prosecution of individuals spreading Nazi symbols or related propaganda material. The amendment would make such an act an offence punishable by up to three years in jail, or through a fine.

The initiative comes after it was found earlier this week that a Czech publisher was selling a calendar featuring the faces of leading men of the Third Reich.