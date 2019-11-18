Broadcast Archive

Christian Democrat leader may resign in wake of wife’s death

Brian Kenety
18-11-2019
Christian Democrat party leader Marek Výborný may be stepping down for personal reasons. His wife died suddenly in late September, and he has three small children to care for.

The opposition party has called a meeting for Tuesday to discuss the situation. Výborný was only elected party chairman in March. He replaced Pavel Bělobrádek, who had held the post for eight years.

 
 
 
 
