Chovanec to quit as MP over Social Democrats’ presence in government

Social Democrat MP and Former Interior Minister Milan Chovanec will give up his seat in the lower house of parliament by the end of March, Czech Television reported on Sunday.

He made the statement at a regional conference of the Social Democratic Party in Pilsen on Sunday. He said that he didn’t agree with the party’s participation in the ANO-led government.

Mr Chovanec failed to show up for a vote of confidence in a coalition government comprising his party and ANO last July, saying he could not raise his hand for the alliance for reasons of conscience.