Choreographer Jiří Kilián inducted to French Academy of Fine Arts

Czech choreographer and former dancer Jiří Kylián was inducted to the prestigious French Academy of Fine Arts at a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday.
Kylián, who is 71, is only the third Czech to become a member of the Academy since its founding in 1816, along with musician Antonín Rejcha and painter Václav Brožík.
The great Czech choreographer is perhaps best known for his work with the Nederlands Dans Theatre in The Hague. As its artistic director, he created over 50 works for the company.
