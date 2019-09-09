ČHMÚ: Czech summer of 2019 hottest on average since 1961

This summer was the hottest in 58 years, with average temperatures of 19.5 degrees Celsius, some 2.5 degrees above the norm for June through August.

The month of June in particular was hotter than usual, by some 5 degrees Celsius, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ).

Over the summer, more than 30 “tropical days”, that is with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, were recorded, at 17 different measuring stations.