Broadcast Archive

Chinese national committed misdemeanour in skirmish with pro-Tibetan demonstrators in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
18-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Prague Municipal Court has ruled that the act of a Chinese national who tore the Tibetan flag from the hands of demonstrators and threw it into the Vltava River during a visit to Prague by the Chinese president two years ago, did not commit a crime.

The offense was classified as a misdemeanour, also in light of the material damage caused. The other person charged in the case, a Chinese woman, was cleared. The hearing was not public and the verdict is legally binding.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 