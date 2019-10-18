Chinese national committed misdemeanour in skirmish with pro-Tibetan demonstrators in Prague

The Prague Municipal Court has ruled that the act of a Chinese national who tore the Tibetan flag from the hands of demonstrators and threw it into the Vltava River during a visit to Prague by the Chinese president two years ago, did not commit a crime.

The offense was classified as a misdemeanour, also in light of the material damage caused. The other person charged in the case, a Chinese woman, was cleared. The hearing was not public and the verdict is legally binding.