Chinese Investment Forum opens at Prague Castle

The Chinese Investment Forum, expected to draw more than 500 guests from 14 countries, gets under way at Prague Castle on Tuesday. Following the opening ceremony will be a full day of panel discussions featuring politicians, economists and business executives.

President Miloš Zeman is expected to take part in the gala evening, alongside the chairman of Chinese conglomerate CITIC. The forum cooperates with the so-called 16 + 1 format comprised of Central and Eastern Europe countries and China.

Zeman’ chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, earlier said the forum would be attended by some 250 guests from China, up to 150 guests from CEE countries and roughly 100 guests from the Czech Republic.

After some high-profile failed or lacklustre Chinese investments in the Czech Republic, organisers said they aim to make the forum more business-oriented and result driven.