Chinese Embassy protests Czech statements on Hong Kong

The Chinese Embassy in Prague has protested against statements made about the situation in Hong Kong by some Czech politicians and institutions. In a Facebook post, the embassy said those opinions were erroneous and represented meddling in China’s internal affairs. It said extreme violence had been employed by protestors during demonstrations in Hong Kong.

The head of the Czech Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Pavel Fischer, this week appealed to the Beijing government to refrain from violence. The Czech Confederation of Trade Unions also wrote an open letter to the Chinese Embassy, calling for an end to repression and saying people should not be fired from their jobs for taking part in demonstrations.

Activists have clashed with police in China over the past 10 weeks during protests sparked by an extradition bill.