Chinese ambassador tells Prague to change approach or own interests will suffer

China’s ambassador to the Czech Republic has called on the Prague authorities to change their approach after they decided to terminate a sister city agreement with Beijing. Otherwise, Ambassador Zhang Jianmin said on Facebook, Prague’s own interests will suffer.

Prague City Hall took the decision to abrogate the twin towns agreement after China refused to remove an article from the document stating that Prague recognises the One China policy.

China has in the recent past blocked music ensembles linked to Prague from touring the country.