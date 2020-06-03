China’s Tencent makes CZK 6 billion investment in Czech firm Bohemia Interactive

The Chinese technology giant Tencent has taken a majority stake in Czech company Bohemia Interactive, which is involved in the development of computer software and video games, The Information reported. The Chinese company has purchased between 70 and 80 percent of the shares in Bohemia Interactive at a cost of around CZK 6.2 billion, the news site reported. Neither of the companies involved has commented on the takeover, Czech Television reported.
Bohemia Interactive was founded by brothers Ondřej and Marek Španěl and is known for such games as Operation Flashpoint and DayZ.
