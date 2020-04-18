China’s CITIC acquires majority stake in Soukup media group

The Chinese state concern CITIC has acquired a majority stake in one of the largest Czech media houses, Médea, the news site Hlídací pes reported on Saturday. It previously held a 30-percent share in the company but has exercised an option to obtain more and now possesses a greater stake than second owner Jaromír Soukup, who is a frequent presenter on the Médea television station Barrandov. The media group also includes magazines such as Týden and Sedmička.

Hlídací pes said the main drivers of the deal had been former defence minister Jaroslav Tvrdík and President Milos Zeman’s advisor Martin Nejedlý. The news site says the deal could give the Chinese group greater influence on the Czech media landscape.