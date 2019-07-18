China warns Prague mayor not to undermine Czech-Chinese relations

China has asked the Mayor of Prague Zdeněk Hřib and the city’s leadership not to interfere in Czech-Chinese relations, China’s state-run press agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday. It cited the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang, who said that the “Prague government and mayor have for some time behaved very badly on issues involving China's national sovereignty and core interests, including issues related to Taiwan and Tibet”.

This behaviour, Mr. Geng said, was the “fundamental reason why related parties and individuals of Prague are not welcomed by Chinese people”.

The spokesman of the country’s Foreign Ministry did not specify his objections further, but it seems he reacted to an earlier statement by Mr. Hřib on the issue of the so-called sister city agreement, which the former Prague leadership agreed to with Bejing. The current Prague City Council intends to change one of its points, which recognises a single China.

The Prague mayor's Facebook account has since posted a message saying that "China should focus more closely on standing-by its previous promises of investment, which were not fulfilled from its side". It used the example of the recently cancelled Chinese tour of the Prague Philharmonia orchestra, which had already signed a contract, to state that "China is not a reliable trading partner".