China ‘postpones’ Prague Philharmonic’s tour over political rift with mayor

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra announced on Monday that its planned tour this September of China will not take place.

It said that Chinese authorities had postponed the concert tour indefinitely, without explanation. But earlier, they had threatened to do so over statements made by Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) in support of Taiwan and Tibet.

After being elected mayor in November, Hřib reportedly pushed to remove a clause in a sister-city agreement between Prague and Beijing stating that Taiwan is Chinese territory, in line with the Communist country’s “One China” policy.

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra was due to tour China from 17 September to 5 October.