China Open: Kateřina Siniaková loses to Caroline Wozniacki

Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková was defeated 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the China Open by Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.
Still competing in Beijing are two Czech women’s doubles teams: that of Barbora Krejčíková with Kateřina Siniaková, and Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková with Barbora Strýcová.
Visiting Warhorse Studios - The Czech game developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Housing in Czechia least affordable in Europe
On September 28th Czechs celebrate St. Wenceslas Day
Munich Agreement – The behaviour of the great powers explained
Emperor Franz Josef still calling the shots at the Czech workplace