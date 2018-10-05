China Open: Kateřina Siniaková loses to Caroline Wozniacki

Brian Kenety
05-10-2018
Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková was defeated 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the China Open by Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

Still competing in Beijing are two Czech women’s doubles teams: that of Barbora Krejčíková with Kateřina Siniaková, and Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková with Barbora Strýcová.

