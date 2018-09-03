Children return to school after summer holidays

Ian Willoughby
03-09-2018
Children returned to school in the Czech Republic on Monday morning after two-month summer holidays. While the number of first class pupils is expected to be down on previous years the overall number of elementary school children is growing, the Czech News Agency reported. Secondary schools should have a similar number of students to last year, when a two-year decline came to a halt.

Under a new scheme supported by NGOs and ministries almost 20,000 disadvantaged children will get free school lunches.

President Miloš Zeman welcomed pupils at the T.G. Masaryk elementary school in Prague 6. The head of state was met by a protest by a number of parents, who were oppoosed to his visit.

