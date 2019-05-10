Chief state attorney rejects claim it is possible to order someone’s criminal prosecution

The country’s chief state attorney, Pavel Zeman, has ruled out the possibility that in the Czech Republic it is possible to order a criminal prosecution against someone.

He said the allegations made by the newly-appointed justice minister, Marie Benešova, were untrue, saying there were no grounds for such accusations, which undermined public trust in the judiciary.

Justice Minister Benešova claims the opposite, and moreover made the allegations in a report to President Zeman at a time when she was acting as his chief legal advisor.

The document has not been made public, but the minister was called on to clarify her claims before the lower house during the ministerial question-and-answer session on Thursday.