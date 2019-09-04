Chief Prosecutor: Still no decision in Stork's Nest case against PM Babiš

Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman says no decision has been taken regarding whether to prosecute Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) over the so-called Stork’s Nest case, regarding an alleged EU subsidy fraud a decade ago.

On Monday, the news portal DeníkN reported that State attorney Jaroslav Šaroch had halted the prosecution against Mr Babiš and others. That was only an interim step that must be approved by higher authorities in order to come into force, Mr Zeman said.

As Supreme State Attorney, Mr Zeman has the right to invalidate the decision. He declined on Wednesday to say what the likely outcome would be but expressed regret that a preliminary decision had been made public.