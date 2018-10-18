Chief-of-Staff Opata: attack an Afghanistan not targeted at Czechs

A bomb attack in Eastern Afghanistan did not target Czech soldiers specifically, but was part of a wider assault on a fleet of coalition vehicles, the Czech general chief-of-staff Aleše Opata said at a press conference on Thursday.

Five Czech soldiers were injured on Wednesday by a car bomb blast while patrolling near Bagram Air Base, the largest U.S. air base in Afghanistan.

Four members of the military personnel suffered minor injuries, while one of them was severely injured and had to undergo several operations. According to Mr Opata, the soldier is now in a stable condition.

In total, 346 Czech soldiers are now serving in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s 16,000 strong Resolute Support Mission.