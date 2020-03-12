Chief hygiene officer dismissed

The government has dismissed the country’s chief hygiene officer, Eva Gottvaldová, for failing in her duties.According to Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček the vote on the decision was unanimous.
There had been speculation surrounding Gottvaldová's possible dismissal since the Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment to the law on public health protection which states that the post must go to a specialist in the field of hygiene.
Gottvaldová, who is a nutrition specialist, is to be temporarily replaced by Jarmila Rážová, head of the Central Bohemian Hygiene Office.
