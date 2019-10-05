Chernobyl director to film Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař

The novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech writer Jaroslav Kalfař is to be made into a film, Deadline reported. The movie will be directed by Johan Renck, who won two Emmy awards for his work on the series Chernobyl, the website said.

Spaceman of Bohemia was the first published work by Kalfař, who has lived in the US since his mid-teens. The very well received science fiction novel tells the story of a Czech astronaut who takes part in a space mission.