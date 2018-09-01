Cheaper travel for students and seniors comes into effect

Cheaper train and bus fares for people under 26 and over 65 were introduced in the Czech Republic on Saturday. They will now have to pay just a quarter the price of regular tickets.

The move represents the fulfilment of one of the promises made by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ANO party in pre-election campaigning. It will cost the state up to CZK 6 billion crowns, though no precise estimate can be made, iDnes.cz reported.

The news website said Czech Railways had set aside 50 extra carriages with a capacity of 4,000 seats in case there were a sudden spike in traveller numbers.