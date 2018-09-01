Cheaper travel for students and seniors comes into effect

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Cheaper train and bus fares for people under 26 and over 65 were introduced in the Czech Republic on Saturday. They will now have to pay just a quarter the price of regular tickets.

The move represents the fulfilment of one of the promises made by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ANO party in pre-election campaigning. It will cost the state up to CZK 6 billion crowns, though no precise estimate can be made, iDnes.cz reported.

The news website said Czech Railways had set aside 50 extra carriages with a capacity of 4,000 seats in case there were a sudden spike in traveller numbers.

Related articles
Doubský Bridge in Karlovy Vary, photo: ČTK/Slavomír Kubeš

Around 1,000 Czech bridges to undergo safety inspections

All Czech road and rail bridges dating from the 1960s to the 1980s are to undergo safety checks. Around 1,000 bridges are set for inspection…
Photo: Jiří Matoušek, CC BY 2.0

Why are over half of Czech bachelor students not completing their degrees?

Many businesses and economists complain that the number of graduates in the Czech labour force is consistently too low. Data from the…
Illustrative photo: Ladislav Bába / Czech Radio

Ministry aggro over Kaufland’s 1-crown milk offer sparks pricing investigation

The Ministry of Agriculture is taking unprecedented action against a supermarket chain over a promotional campaign. The ministry objects…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 