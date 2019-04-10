Charter 77’s František Kriegel prize goes to Roma, LGBT activists

Charter 77 Foundation awards František Kriegel prize to activist David Tišer, a co-founder of the Ara Art NGO supporting Roma art and the Roma LGBT community.

LGBT and Roma rights activist David Tišer has been awarded the František Kriegel prize recognizes civic courage by the Charter 77 Foundation.

Also awarded was Karel Karika, a municipal councilor of Roma origin from Ústí nad Labem, North Bohemia, who works with the homeless and people near the poverty line.

The František Kriegl Prize was founded in Stockholm in 1987 in the name of the one Czechoslovak government representative to refuse to sign the Moscow Protocol after the Soviet invasion of 1968.