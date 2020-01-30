Charter 77 signatory, post-1989 diplomat Luboš Dobrovský dies aged 87

Luboš Dobrovský, a former dissident who became a senior diplomat after the Velvet Revolution, died in Prague on Thursday at the age of 87.

Dobrovský was a journalist at Czechoslovak Radio from 1959 to 1968. He left the Communist party after the Soviet occupation and was among the early Charter 77 signatories.

During the Velvet Revolution, Dobrovský was as a Civic Forum spokesman. He went on to serve as defence minister, chancellor to President Václav Havel and as an ambassador to Moscow.