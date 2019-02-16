Charles University to invest up to 2.5 bn crowns in new buildings, renovations

Charles University plans to invest up to 2.5 billion crowns this year in a range of new buildings and upgrades to existing ones.

The largest expenditures in Prague include the construction of a new Faculty of Mathematics and Physics in Troja and the reconstruction of dormitory to which the Faculty of Humanities will be relocated from Jinonice.

In 2020, Charles University plans to begin its largest construction project in the past 100 years. It will be a new Natural Sciences campus at Albertov, which will include two buildings housing centres for the study of biomedicine and climate – the Biocentrum and Globcentrum.