Charles University students launch occupational strike over climate

Ian Willoughby
12-11-2019
Students at the Faculty of Arts at Prague’s Charles University began an occupational strike aimed at boosting awareness of climate change on Tuesday.

Organisers said participants planned to sleep at the faculty overnight before the protest culminates on Palach Square, in front of the building, on Wednesday.

However, faculty staff have said that they must exit the building by 10 pm.

 
 
 
 
