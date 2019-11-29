Charles IV voted most significant figure in Czech history

The King of Bohemia and Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV was voted the most significant figure in Czech history, in a public poll conducted by the CVVM agency.

The co-founder of Czechoslovakia and its first president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk placed second and the country’s first post-communist president Václav Havel came third.

Fourth place went to the late Czech pop idol Karel Gott. Respondents said the Golden Era of Czech history was during the rule of Charles IV and in the modern era they highlighted the time of the Velvet Revolution.