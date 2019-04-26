Charity concert for Notre Dame raises 400,000 crowns

The charity concert for Notre Dame which was held at Prague’s Rudolfinum on Tuesday is reported to have raised close to 400,000 crowns. The money will be sent to the Catholic Archdiocese of Paris.

Six leading Czech orchestras including the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, The Czech Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Prague Symphony Orchestra performed Antonín Dvořák’s Stabat Mater, under the baton of Tomáš Netopil.

It was heard by a thousand guests and broadcast live to millions on Czech Television.