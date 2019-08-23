Changes to government programs for the employment of foreigners

The number of government programs for the employment of foreigners in Czech companies will be halved as of September 1, the President of the Chamber of Commerce Vladimír Dlouhý told reporters on Friday. The present six programs will be reduced to three and the conditions for including workers and employers in the program will be unified.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will only handle employers' applications for highly qualified employees or researchers, while the Chamber of Commerce will assist companies with all other employee applications.

In the transformed Qualified Employee Program, the Chamber will accept applications from companies for workers from Ukraine, Montenegro, Serbia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Mongolia. The government sets individual annual quotas for each country.

From September the quota for workers from Ukraine will also be gradually increased to 40,000 per year. So far it has been 19,600 people.