Chancellor Mynář denies “excessive” pressure on late senate speaker from Prague Castle

The president’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, has rejected accusations that the Office of the President is withholding information regarding pressure to which the late speaker of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera was subjected in connection with his planned trip to Taiwan.

Mr. Mynář said the matter had been seriously discussed during foreign policy consultations with the president, but dismissed the idea that Mr. Kubera had come under excessive pressure which could have worsened his state of health.

Mr. Kubera’s wife has indicated that the enormous pressure her husband was under, as well as veiled threats believed to have been made by Chinese representatives, led to his early demise due to what is believed to have been a massive heart attack.