Chamber of Industry: Businesses will be forced to lay off workers due to insufficient relief measures

Businesses in the Czech Republic will be forced to lay off workers and unemployment will grow, due to an insufficient amount of relief measures being passed through Parliament, the Czech Chamber of Industry informed on Friday.

According to the chamber, it was an error that the lower-house did not pass further relief measures suggested by opposition members of the Chamber of Deputies. It says that there are now holes in the safety net, which will keep some businesses unable to ask for financial support and thus fail.

The chamber demanded that aid would also be but in place for large companies and that a possible decline in wages be adjusted.

Labour Minister Jana Maláčová said that the ceiling of help to companies employing up to 50 workers had been a necessary compromise.