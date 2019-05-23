Chamber of Commerce president: Business conditions have worsened since last year

Business conditions in the Czech Republic have gotten worse since the last meeting of the Czech Chamber of Commerce in May 2018, the chamber’s president Vladimír Dlouhý told delegates gathered at its annual meeting on Thursday.

He criticised trade unions for raising their demands in areas such as increases in minimum wages. He also slammed the government for accepting those demands and said that left-wing political parties that were unsuccessful in the last parliamentary elections have too much influence on the country’s economic and social policies.

The meeting was attended by over 250 delegates including Czech President Miloš Zeman, ministers and representatives from parliamentary parties. However, Mr. Dlouhý pointed out that the Social Democrats, who are in government, sent no representative.