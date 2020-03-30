Chamber of Commerce head: Entrepreneurs need help fast

The head of the Czech Chamber of Commerce Vladimír Dlouhý has welcomed the government’s COVID 19 aid package for employers and entrepreneurs, but stressed that they should be better informed as regards the conditions under which they can ask for help.

According to the results of a flash poll conducted among 1400 entrepreneurs two-fifths of Czech businesses plan to make use of the kurzarbeit scheme approved by the government, Dlouhý said.

Almost a third of enterprises say they have exhausted their financial reserves. One in four companies have stopped paying their suppliers.

So far, seven percent of respondents have laid off workers – of that 17 percent in the restaurant business and 14 percent in tourism.

Close to 35 percent of companies in the manufacturing industry are also considering redundancies in the future.