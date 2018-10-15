Chamber of Commerce: GDP growth will slow to 3.3 pct in 2019

Due to the chronic labour shortage, Czech economic growth will slow to 3.6 percent this year and to 3.3 percent in 2019, the Czech Chamber of Commerce says in a new forecast.

The prediction is based on data from the retail bank Česká spořitelna and the chamber’s own surveys.

By June 2019 there could be half a million unfilled positions, about 60,000 more than today, according to the chamber, which has been lobbying the government to double the annual quota for workers from Ukraine to 40,000 to help fill the gap.