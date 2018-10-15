Chamber of Commerce: GDP growth will slow to 3.3 pct in 2019

Brian Kenety
15-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Due to the chronic labour shortage, Czech economic growth will slow to 3.6 percent this year and to 3.3 percent in 2019, the Czech Chamber of Commerce says in a new forecast.

The prediction is based on data from the retail bank Česká spořitelna and the chamber’s own surveys.

By June 2019 there could be half a million unfilled positions, about 60,000 more than today, according to the chamber, which has been lobbying the government to double the annual quota for workers from Ukraine to 40,000 to help fill the gap.

Related articles
Dana Drábová, photo: Jana Trpišovská / Czech Radio

South Korea’s KHNP currently best placed for completion of nuclear units, says Drábová

A number of companies are in the running for lucrative contracts to build new nuclear units in the Czech Republic. Now the head of…
L-39NG, photo: ČTK/Michal Kamaryt

Aero Vodochody presents new L-39NG military aircraft

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody on Friday officially presented its new aircraft, L-39NG, a next generation model of the…
Photo: archive of Radio Prague

Olomouc tax office under fire for harassing newlyweds

The Olomouc tax office has come under fire for asking close to one hundred newlywed couples to provide financial details regarding…
More
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 