Chamber of Commerce boss says easing of restrictions too slow

A government timetable for easing restrictions linked to Covid-19 could be discriminatory toward many businesses, says the president of the Czech Chamber of Commerce, Vladimír Dlouhý. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mr. Dlouhý said that the roadmap for getting the economy going again was too slow.

The head of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants, Václav Stárek, said forcing restaurants to remain closed until the end of May or early June could spell the end for many.

Some businesses were allowed to reopen on Monday as part of a five-stage government plan announced last week. Under the final stage, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed to welcome customers again from June 8.