ČEZ wants to invest CZK 1.5 billion into Temelín nuclear power plant in 2019

Czech energy giant ČEZ says it is planning to invest CZK 1.5 billion into the Temelín nuclear power plant this year. The money will be spread between 180 separate investments. ČEZ says its main aim is to modernise the country’s largest power plant and strengthen its security. This includes new camera systems and barriers. Improvements are set to be installed in the individual blocks during their scheduled two-month long interruptions. Block 1 will shut down on March 1 and Block in the second half of June.